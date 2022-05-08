Fake Currency and Ganja Seized in Assam, 1 Arrested

In an operation launched by the Jorabat Police in Assam, one person was arrested and fake currency and ganja was seized from his possession at the Guwahati-Shillong road early on Sunday morning.

Acting on specific inputs, the Jorabat Police intercepted an auto that was heading from the Guwahati Railway Station towards Shillong.

Upon inception, the person identified as Namunuddin was arrested. 28,000 fake notes and around 27 kgs of ganja was seized from his possession.

According to the police, Namunuddin came from Agartala in Tripura to Guwahati by train.

Meanwhile, police is currently interrogating the arrested person.

