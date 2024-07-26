For First Time Centre Admitted External Factors Cause Assam Floods: CM

For the first time, a Union Budget has acknowledged that Assam faces flood issues due to external reasons beyond its control. Speaking about it, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the state's flood situation "warrants a comprehensive and not a one-time grant".
Sarma, while addressing a press conference today said, "Assam's flood problems has been specifically mentioned in the Union Budget and there is a special line inserted by Nirmala Sitharaman ji that the state suffered from water outside."
The Chief Minister mentioned that the issue of Assam floods has been negatively discussed in the local media, asserting that Assam has had to deal with the burden of water coming from outside and not its waters.
"Assam has had to bear the burden of floods not because of its own waters, but due to water coming from outside. The Central Government had never before acknowledged that Assam is suffering due to others," he said.
"She did not mention specifically China or Bhutan but never has a government at the Centre before this even acknowledged the issue. We have been trying to explain this to the Centre for a long time, which has not happened accepted officially before this," Sarma said.
Meanwhile, addressing the aid amount announced by the Centre to combat the issue of floods in Assam, he said that Rs 4,600 crore has been received as flood support in the last few years and more amount will be released in the future.
The Assam Chief Minister said, "Many people have raised questions over Bihar's share of flood aid of Rs 11,000 crore. Definitely, our appetite is not Rs 11,000 crore, but we require much more funding. The Government of India has given us a lot of funds in the last five years through various means."
"Sometime in the future I will share with you [the data]. Once they have accepted that water comes from outside, we are not targeting Rs 11,000 crore, I think that figure will be much more than that. I can say this responsibly, as Nirmala Sitharaman ji has mentioned that no one can quantify how much money will be needed for floods in Assam," Sarma said, adding, "The problem will never be solved if I quote an amount, say Rs 10,000 crore, it needs a holistic support and Central Government is willing to provide that."