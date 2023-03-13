Fourth Person Arrested in Connection to HSLC Science Paper Leak

The police arrested one more person in connection to the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The person identified as Chitra Roy has been arrested by the Dispur Police. He has been handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam for further interrogation.

With this, a total of four persons have been arrested in connection to the case.

Earlier on Monday, the CID had taken three persons into their custody for questioning. The arrested persons are Jyotirekha Borgohain, Herambo Kumar Das and Bindeshwar Tumung. Two of the accused are teachers and one person is a driver.

The CID also summoned the Examination Controller of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) Nayan Jyoti Sarma and Chief Controller Jimli Kakoty Saikia.

On Sunday, SEBA had reportedly decided to cancel the General Science exam at the last moment after the question paper allegedly got leaked on social media. Earlier, HSLC exam was cancelled for English subject. As per the notice issued by SEBA, the English exam has been cancelled in one of the centres in Cachar district.

The cancelled HSLC examination of General Science subject will now be held on March 30 from 9 am onwards in all the centres in the state. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram in Cachar district will be held on March 28.