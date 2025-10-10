‘Gadhuli’ by Sanjukta Dutta Showcases Assam’s Soul in Couture at Lakmé Fashion Week

As the lights dimmed and the music rose, designer Sanjukta Dutta transported the audience into a world where day gently surrenders to night. Her latest collection, ‘Gadhuli – The Twilight,’ showcased at Lakmé Fashion Week, was a poetic celebration of Assam’s heritage, rendered in deep blacks and maroons that were at once sensual, timeless, and cinematic.

The show opened with a heartfelt tribute to Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, featuring an ethereal saree handwoven and painted with his portrait and immortal lyrics. The ensemble merged music, memory, and textile artistry, honoring the cultural rhythm of Assam while setting an evocative tone for the collection.

At the heart of ‘Gadhuli’ was the mekhela chador, Assam’s quintessential attire, reimagined through a contemporary lens. Heritage weaves were paired with modern silhouettes, spanning sarees, elegant dhotis, structured skirts, and flowing anarkalis. Each piece spoke of meticulous craftsmanship, with textures, motifs, and intricate detailing capturing the duality of twilight—its mystery, strength, stillness, and grace.

Speaking about her inspiration, Sanjukta Dutta said, “Gadhuli is a magical feeling that lies in-between when light meets shadow. It reminds me of my homeland, Assam, where tradition and nature exist in perfect balance. Through this collection, I wanted to weave that same harmony of strength and softness, legacy and evolution.”

The show’s crescendo came with Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari gracing the runway as the showstopper, embodying the elegance and soul of twilight. Reflecting on the experience, Kothari shared,

“Walking for Sanjukta was an honor. Her work has a soul; every thread tells a story. Wearing ‘Gadhuli’ felt like carrying a piece of Assamese heritage wrapped in poetry and power.”

With ‘Gadhuli’, Sanjukta Dutta once again demonstrates that fashion is not merely about clothes—it is a bridge between past and present, art and emotion, Assam and the world. Twilight, after all, is not an ending, but a beautiful becoming.

