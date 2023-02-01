Assam CM Inaugurates Foot Over Bridge in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazaar

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the foot over bridge at the Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazaar on Wednesday.

The foot over bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 16.59 crores in a bid to clear the massive vehicular and foot traffic congestion in the area.

One end of the foot over bridge is in front of the PWD campus and the other end is at the Brahmaputra Riverside.

The length of the bridge is 73.93 metres, the length of the deck from the median towards the riverside is 11 metres, the length of the deck from the median of the over bridge towards the PWD campus side is 9.65 metres and the length of the deck along the median is 53.28 metre.

Talking about the width the source informed that the width of the foot over bridge at deck level is 3.10 meters, and the top height of the foot over bridge at roof level (above ground level) is 10.9 meters, said the source.

The foot over bridge also has elevators and staircases on both sides for people with disability. It has CCTV cameras for protection, diesel generating (DG) set for uninterrupted power supply, special granite cladding in the elevator shaft, aluminium composite panelled (ACP) ceiling, special roofing, special illumination and stainless steel railing.