Assam: Sahitya Sabha's New President To Take Charge At Narayanpur Event

Asam Sahitya Sabha President Kuladhar Saikia on Sunday announced that the newly elected president will assume charge at the Naraynpur convention.

Addressing a press briefing in Guwahati today, Saikia said, “Preparations are going on well for the upcoming Narayanpur session. We are inviting people of the state, especially literary enthusiasts to it.”

The Asam Sahitya Sabha president, who was joined by Jadav Chandra Sharma, the secretary during the briefing, went on say, “For the first time, there will be digital conference at the Sahitya Sabha. A meeting with the agenda ‘Swadesh, Swabhiman’ will also be held for the first time.”

He said, “We are incorporating a new direction in history conference. We are also working for the tribal languages. For that reason, we are inviting all tribal sahitya sabha presidents as well.”

He said, “The newly elected president will assume charge at the Narayanpur session. The chief guest will be noted Marathi poet and author Sharankumar Limbale.”

Furthermore, Saikia appraised the media about the financial crisis of the Asam Sahitya Sabha. He said that the salaries of employees were paid after taking a loan.