Assam: Sahitya Sabha's New President To Take Charge At Narayanpur Event

Asam Sahitya Sabha President Kuladhar Saikia on Sunday announced that the newly elected president will assume charge at the Naraynpur convention.
Addressing a press briefing in Guwahati today, Saikia said, “Preparations are going on well for the upcoming Narayanpur session. We are inviting people of the state, especially literary enthusiasts to it.”
The Asam Sahitya Sabha president, who was joined by Jadav Chandra Sharma, the secretary during the briefing, went on say, “For the first time, there will be digital conference at the Sahitya Sabha. A meeting with the agenda ‘Swadesh, Swabhiman’ will also be held for the first time.”
He said, “We are incorporating a new direction in history conference. We are also working for the tribal languages. For that reason, we are inviting all tribal sahitya sabha presidents as well.”
He said, “The newly elected president will assume charge at the Narayanpur session. The chief guest will be noted Marathi poet and author Sharankumar Limbale.”
Furthermore, Saikia appraised the media about the financial crisis of the Asam Sahitya Sabha. He said that the salaries of employees were paid after taking a loan.
Meanwhile, Asam Sahitya Sabha secretary Jadav Charan Sharma speaking on participation of political entities in the two-day event said, “We need the support of various people to organize the convention. We need the help of people close to politics and government to organize the Narayanpur session as well as pay our employees.”
“However, we will only allow litterateurs on the stage during the event and the discussions will be purely apolitical. Discussions on any other issue will not take place,” he assured.
Sharma said, “The budget for the convention is set by the committee. We make an agreement with the committee for which they provide us with Rs 10 lakh in funds. So far, they have provided us with Rs 2 lakhs. The remaining amount will be paid at the convention. In case, we do not get the funds, we will be in dire situation as the financial situation is very poor.”
Speaking further on comments made by Congress MLA Sherman Ali, the secretary said, “In 2021 Sherman Ali had taken part in the Char Chapori convention. He had also given a lengthy speech there. If he continues to preach division based on religion, it will not be acceptable. Our doors are open for all religions.”