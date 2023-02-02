Budget Beneficial For NE: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hailed the new budget that was announced yesterday calling it beneficial for the Northeast.

Addressing the media at the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Guwahati’s Basistha, CM Sarma said, “This is the first full budget of Amrit Kaal. It is very beneficial for the entire northeastern region.”

He said, “This year’s budget is for the poor people and will help them in several ways. The budget is focused on equal development of every state. This year’s budget has been inspired by the ‘Saptarishis’.”

The Assam CM went on to say, “The budget will also look after poor women. 500 blocks have been identified where various schemes have been implemented 100 per cent. The Prime Minister has given importance to the development of every block. This budget is a big relief for both the poor and the middle class.”

CM Sarma said, “Rs 22,000 crores have been allotted for PM schemes and Rs 70,000 crores for Jal Jeevan Mission. Those earning up to Rs 60,000 per month will not have to pay taxes. Schemes have been presented for farmers, women, youth, divyang and the poor people of the society.”