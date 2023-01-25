Ensure Conservation Of Dibru Saikhowa NP: Gauhati HC

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday ordered the Assam government to ensure steps are taken for the conservation of the Dibru Saikhowa National Park.

This comes after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the high court regarding illegal construction and encroachment in the national park.

According to reports, a resort has been constructed illegally within the bounds of the Dibru Saikhowa National Park. Moreover, several instances of illegal encroachment have also been reported from inside the park.

In this regard, a PIL had been filed against the illegal construction activities and encroachment inside the national park. Hearing the matter today, the court ordered the authorities to ensure its conservation.

The court also directed the concerned authorities to ensure the security of eco-sensitive zones within the Dibru Saikhowa National Park. The Gauhati HC mentioned that there should be no lapse in this regard.

Earlier in the day, the Gauhati High Court ordered the Assam government to re-establish the families evicted during the drive at Dhalpur.