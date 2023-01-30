Fancy Bazar Murder: Main Accused Brought To Guwahati From Bengal

The prime accused in a sensational murder case that took place in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area, was brought to Pan Bazar Police Station on Monday.

According to reports, the prime accused Faizuddin was brought to Guwahati from West Bengal today after the police team that had gone to apprehend him, was granted the transit remand.

The case pertains to the murder of a woman, whose body was found at a hotel room in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar on January 25. Initial reports suggested that the woman was the wife of the person who was nowhere to be found following the incident.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, it was later revealed that the woman, who was found dead at a hotel in Guwahati, was not the actual wife.

Earlier that day, the recovery of a woman’s body from a room of Hotel Rajhans in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area shocked the authorities and hotel staff. As per initial reports, it was thought the woman had been staying at the hotel along with the husband, who was missing since the incident came to the fore.

The finger was soon pointed towards the missing husband as the prime suspect in connection with the matter. However, it was soon confirmed that he was not the husband of the woman.

Following initial investigation, police identified the suspect as Faizuddin. Upon questioning his relatives about his whereabouts, it was revealed that the deceased woman was not his wife.

According to reports, the actual wife of Faizuddin is currently at Boro Pahar in Assam’s Goalpara district. She was identified as Aasma Begum. Police said that this was revealed by the brother of Faizuddin.