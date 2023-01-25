Fancy Bazar Murder: Victim Not Actual Wife Of Absconding Suspect

In a dramatic turn of events, it has now come to the fore that the woman, who was found dead at a hotel in Guwahati on Wednesday, was not the wife of the prime suspect who is now absconding.
Earlier in the day, the recovery of a woman’s body from a room of Hotel Rajhans in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area shocked the authorities and hotel staff. As per initial reports, it was thought the woman had been staying at the hotel along with the husband, who was missing since the incident came to the fore.
The finger was soon pointed towards the missing husband as the prime suspect in connection with the matter. However, it has now been confirmed that he was not the husband of the woman.
Following initial investigation, police identified the suspect as Faizuddin. Upon questioning his relatives about his whereabouts, it was revealed that the deceased woman was not his wife.
According to reports, the actual wife of Faizuddin is currently at Boro Pahar in Assam’s Goalpara district. She was identified as Aasma Begum. Police said that this was revealed by the brother of Faizuddin.
Meanwhile, police are yet to establish any residential address of the victim woman, Taznima Khatum, whose body was found in the hotel room.
Moreover, officials said that they found the body of the victim with one end of a blanket stuffed in her mouth. The rest of the blanket was wrapped around her head. They also found strangulation marks on her neck.
Prima facie, the cause of the death looked like asphyxiation, officials said, adding that it looked like she had been strangulated and her mouth had been stuffed so that she would not alert nearby people.
Officials also informed that they did not find any belongings of the woman at the room apart from her flip flops.
It may be noted that the incident came to the fore today when the lifeless body of the woman was recovered by the hotel authorities. They informed that the woman had been staying in the hotel since January 14 and used to hardly come out of the room.
The room had been completely shut since Tuesday which raised suspicion after which the hotel authorities decided to check inside. Upon unlocking the room with the master key, the body of the woman was found. Police was soon informed about the matter and they are investigating all possible angles. The prime suspect remains untraceable as of yet.