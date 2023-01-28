Gauhati HC 'Decourts' Senior Advocate Bijan Mahajan For Wearing Jeans

Senior advocate B.K Mahajan was on Friday escorted out of the Gauhati High Court for attiring in jeans pant inside the court premises.

Mahajan was escorted outside the High Court campus by police personnel after he arrived wearing a jeans at the hearing of case yesterday.

In an order, the court stated, “Matter stands adjourned today as Mr. B.K Mahajan, learned counsel for the petitioner is attired in jeans pant. Therefore, the Court had to call for the police personnel to decourt him outside the High Court campus.”

“Let this order be brought to the notice of the Honourable the Chief Justice as well as to the learned Registrar General. The matter be also brought to the notice of Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh,” it added.

According to a highly placed source, Mahajan used to frequently wear jeans and arrive at the court but was only brought to notice yesterday.