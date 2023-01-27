Gauhati HC Dismisses PIL on Police Encounters in Assam

The Gauhati High Court dismissed a PIL on police encounters since Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed power in May 2021.

The high court said that no separate probe is required as the state government is already conducting separate investigations on each case.

A division bench comprising Justice Suman Shyam and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund said the petition was filed by advocate Arif Md Yeasin Jwadder “without properly verifying the complete facts”.

Citing a government affidavit in the case, the court said 56 people have died, including four custodial deaths, while 145 others were injured in 171 incidents between May 2021 and August 2022.

“What would be significant to note herein is that there has been no attempt on the part of the official respondents either to deny the occurrence or to suppress any fact from this court,” the order said.

Advocate General Devajit Saikia also assured the court that appropriate action will be taken against all guilty persons, including the erring police officials, after the enquiry is over and it cannot be stated that no action has been initiated by the state in these cases of police action.