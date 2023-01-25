GMC Demolish Building Built Over Pond in Basistha

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out an eviction drive in Guwahati’s Basistha area on Wednesday.

During the drive, the building of an association was razed to the ground as it was allegedly built over a pond.

The building was built after digging the reservoir due to which the area faced artificial flood after few minutes of rain.

Interacting with media, an official said, “We sent notices to the concerned persons before demolishing the building. The building is demolished as it was built over a pond which causes artificial flood.”

It may be mentioned that ‘Mission Flood-Free Guwahati’ was launched in Guwahati where eviction drive across the city are being conducted.

Before launching the mission, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal had said, “Eviction drive will be conducted soon in Guwahati at locations where people have illegally encroached lands near river and streams.”

The minister had blamed the citizens of Guwahati for the artificial flood and waterlogging that occurs every time there is heavy downpour in the city.

He said, “Various steps have been taken to make the city flood-free including desilting of Bahini River that flows through the southern part of Guwahati and Lakshmi stream.”

The ministry had also taken developmental project for construction of guard wall in Bharalu River.

Meanwhile, desilting of drainage has started in various parts of Guwahati.