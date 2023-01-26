GU Receives Prestigious DST-PURSE Grant

Gauhati University (GU) has been awarded a distinguished research grant from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, totaling Rs. 13 crores, under the scheme of "Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE)" programme.

Given to work on a multidisciplinary research proposal titled "Multidisciplinary approach for the utilization of natural resources and advanced materials for sustainable development", this award recognizes for its contribution to research excellence by the Science and Technology Departments of the University.

The primary goal of the grant is to support existing research infrastructure for scientific advancement while enhancing the research ecosystem. Through this facility, Gauhati University intends to develop an integrated approach toward creating a scientific foundation for addressing local and global issues related to environmental care, energy crisis and healthcare.

The University is committed to finding ways to harness natural resources, biomass and wastes that are local to northeast India to develop value-added finished products and pharmaceuticals. This would extend a helping hand towards boosting the economy of this region, placing it at a high pedestal on the economic map of the world.

During the process, we propose contributing toward the growth, development and improved quality of life of the people in this region in a sustainable manner. The University has a workforce that is highly motivated to carry out multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research.

To facilitate the research proposed herein, Gauhati University has proposed to create a Centre for Interdisciplinary Research (CIR). This centre would bring together researchers from different fields and facilitate collaborative research under one roof. This centre would also generate skilled research.