Guwahati: 2 Held After Brawl Erupts In Front Of GMCH Auditorium

Clashes broke out between two groups of people in Guwahati late on Friday night, several reports claimed.

According to the reports, the incident took place in front of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Auditorium.

Several students of the medical college were said to be involved in the fistfight. Local police reached the scene and detained several people in the night.

Bhangagarh Police was intimated about the fight and a team reached the spot soon to detain two students. Those detained were identified as Suman Tanti and Jayanta Das.

It may be noted that on January 26, the Chandmari Police arrested eight persons in connection to the vandalism that took place in Guwahati’s Rajgarh.

As per reports, a coffee shop identified as ‘Chai Sutta’ in Rajgarh area was vandalized by a gang of miscreants on Thursday night.

According to an eyewitness, a man wearing a red kurta stepped out from his vehicle along with his friends and started to vandalize the shop. They also attacked the staff members and hurled abuses at them.

Post the incident, the police had reached the scene and accessed the CCTV footage of the incident.

However, the reason behind the escalation is yet to be established. Unconfirmed reports also state that the group had attacked another shop in the vicinity as well.