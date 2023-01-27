Guwahati News

Guwahati: 8 Arrested in Connection to Rajgarh Vandalism

As per reports, a coffee shop identified as ‘Chai Sutta’ in Rajgarh area was reportedly vandalized by a gang of miscreants on Thursday night.
The Chandmari Police arrested eight persons in connection to the vandalism that took place in Guwahati’s Rajgarh on Thursday.

According to an eyewitness, a man wearing a red kurta stepped out from his vehicle along with his mates and started to vandalize the shop. They also attacked the staff members and hurled abuses at them.

Post the incident, the police had reached the scene and accessed the CCTV footage of the incident.

However, the reason behind the escalation is yet to be established.

Unconfirmed reports also state that the group had attacked another shop in the vicinity as well.

