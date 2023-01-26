Guwahati: Coffee Shop Vandalized By Gang Of Miscreants; Probe On

A coffee shop in Guwahati’s Rajgarh area was reportedly vandalized by a gang of miscreants on Thursday night.

According to an eyewitness, a man wearing a red kurta stepped out from his vehicle along with his mates and started to vandalize the shop. They also attacked the staff members and hurled abuses at them.

The reason behind the escalation is yet to be established.

A bystander was also attacked by the irate gang, a source said.

The incident was reported at ‘Chai Sutta’, a coffee shop located at Rajgarh road in the city.

Unconfirmed reports also state that the group had attacked another shop in the vicinity as well.

Meanwhile, Chandmari police reached the scene and have accessed the CCTV footage of the incident. A case has also been registered in regards to the incident.

Further investigation is on.