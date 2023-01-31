Guwahati: Fancy Bazar Foot-over Bridge to be Inaugurated on Feb 1

The foot-over bridge (FOB) at the Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road in Fancy Bazar will be inaugurated on February 1 on the day of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s birthday. The FOB was planned to clear the massive vehicular and foot traffic congestion in the area.

One end of the foot over-bridge is in front of the PWD campus and the other end is at the Brahmaputra Riverside.

According to sources the bridge is constructed with a budget of ₹16.60 crore.

The source further informed that coincidentally the entire work will be completed by January 31 and hence it can be inaugurated on February 1 which is also Chief Minister’s birthday.

The construction work of the bridge was given to Anil Das who also got the contract of the Super Market flyover, the source informed.

The length of the bridge is 73.93 metres, the length of the deck from the median towards the riverside is 11 metres, the length of the deck from the median of the FOB towards the PWD campus side is 9.65 metres and the length of the deck along the median is 53.28 metre.

Talking about the width the source informed that the width of the FOB at deck level is 3.10 meters, and the top height of the FOB at roof level (above ground level) is 10.9 meters, said the source.

Talking about other features the source informed that the FOB will have elevators (up and down) and staircases on both sides for people with disability. It has CCTV cameras for protection, diesel generating (DG) set for uninterrupted power supply, special granite cladding in the elevator shaft, aluminium composite panelled (ACP) ceiling, special roofing, special illumination and stainless steel railing.