Guwahati: First Meeting Of Sustainable Finance Working Group Under G20 Begins

The first meeting of the Sustainable Finance Working Group began on Thursday in Guwahati as part of India's year-long G20 presidency.

Over 94 delegates from the member countries of G20, guest countries, different international organizations and also officials from the Government of India will participate in the event that is scheduled to be held on February 2 and 3.

The theme for G20 is 'One Earth. One Family. One Future' with the motto of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam". It underlines the message of interconnectedness and green transformation to promote a pro-life planet with a people-centric approach.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who was present at the meeting, said that it will bring out ways to achieve sustainable goals, agenda and objectives of the Paris agreement.

"This particular group is going to bring out the roadmap of how to mobilise sustainable finance for noble causes. This meeting of the first meeting of the Sustainable Finance Working Group is very important for people around the globe. Out of this two days meeting, we are going to get out of the way to achieve the sustainable goals, agenda and objectives of the Paris agreement," he said.

The G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group aims to mobilise sustainable finance to help ensure global growth and stability and promote the transition towards a greener, more resilient, and inclusive societies and economies.

The two-day meeting will have four sessions to discuss the following main issues - Mechanisms for mobilisation of timely and adequate resources for climate finance; Enabling finance for the Sustainable Development Goals; and Capacity building of the ecosystem for financing toward sustainable development.

According to information, the agenda of the first-day program includes a yoga Session and three SFWG sessions. The first-day program will end up with a River cruise and 'Ratri bhoj par samvaad' and a cultural event.

On the second day, the programme will contain a yoga session, three side event sessions, the 4th SFWG session and conclude with dinner for delegates at Brahmaputra Heritage Centre.

Further, Mission LiFE, a vision pioneered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, places individuals at the centre of driving change in the pursuit of climate action and achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goals.

A number of Jan Bhagidari events are also being organised on the sidelines of the meeting including a cleanliness drive, a painting and slogan competition, a Seminar on financing for SDGs, a tree plantation drive, G20 Conclave on innovative investment for Climate Action.

Moreover, the delegates visited a wildlife safari in Kaziranga National Park on Wednesday. They are also slated to visit famous sites in Guwahati, including Brahmaputra River Island and Old Governor House.