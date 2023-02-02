Guwahati: Home Guard Jawan Caught Peddling Drugs At Khanapara

A home guard jawan was found peddling drugs in Guwahati’s Khanapara area on Thursday after which locals handed him over to the police.

According to reports, the home guard official was caught red-handed while selling drugs. Angered by the scenes, locals took it upon themselves to teach him a lesson.

A group of people in the area thrashed him before handing him to Meghalaya Police. Later on police officials identified him as Benudhar Bodo.

Police said that the home guard official was alongside another drugs peddler and both were taken into custody. Officials also recovered large quantities of drugs from his possession.

Benudhar Bodo was employed as a home guard jawan at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati. He was reportedly a police informer and stayed among miscreants to gather inputs for the police.

However, it is thought that the lure of drugs money was too much for him to say no to and he fell for the criminal way of life.

Earlier on January 31, two drug smugglers hailing from Assam, who went absconding, were apprehended in Mizoram’s Lungeli district.

The two accused smugglers have been identified as Sajid Ahmed and Abdul Motil, both hailing from Keuti, Karimganj district of Assam.