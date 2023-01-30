Guwahati: Ola-Uber Cab Services to Go Off-Road from Feb 1

The Ola-Uber cab service in Guwahati will be closed in Guwahati from February 1, this was decided by the All Assam Cab Mazdoor Sangha and All Guwahati Bike Taxi Operator Union in a press conference held today.

The decision was taken by the association as the cab drivers have been exploited by the company since long.

The association informed that more than 18,000 vehicles are plying on the road under Ola- Uber cab service.

Meanwhile, the Rapido bike service will also be closed in the city, the bike taxi operator union said.

Earlier, in November last year, the cab drivers announced that they would not provide services to public until their demands are met.

The drivers also appealed the government to introduce new apps for their services.