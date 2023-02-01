Guwahati News

Guwahati: Rare Species of Animals Rescued From Kamakhya Railway Station

Two golden jackals and one tiger cub has been rescued from the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati.
Guwahati's Kamakhya Railway Station | representative image
Rare species of animals have been rescued from the cluthes of smugglers in Assam’s Guwahati on Wednesday.

Two golden jackals and one tiger cub has been rescued from the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati.

As per reports, the animals were rescued from the Lokmanya Tilak Express.

One person has been arrested in connection to this incident.

The animals were reportedly being transported from Guwahati to Mumbai.

A case has been registered in connection to the incident and further investigation has been launched.

