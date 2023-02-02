Guwahati: Subhadra Devi AKA 'Kolija Aita' Passes Away at 107

Subhadra Devi, also known as ‘Kolija Aita’, has passed away on Thursday morning following age-related ailments. She was 107.

She breathed her last at around 10.30 am today morning in the ICU unit of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where she was undergoing treatment.

Subhadra Devi was a well-known for her wholesome attitude and captivated many hearts with her humble and kind approach to people. She was initially staying at Mother Old Age Home, later she moved to Pramod Talukdar Old Age Home in Beltola.

The official page of Pramod Talukdar Old Age Home informed on Facebook, “অৱশেষত কলিজাজনী গ'লগৈ। আমাক সকলোকে এৰি থৈ।“

The cheerful and jolly ‘Aita’, who brought smiles to everyone she came across, had volunteered to stay at the old age home after her eldest son passed away.

Following her demise, a pall of gloom descended at the old age home. Several well-wishers from near and far has condoled the death of the evergreen lady.