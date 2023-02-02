Guwahati Youth Injured In Attempted Murder

A youth was grievously injured after being stabbed by a miscreant in Guwahati’s Dispur area Wednesday night.

According to sources, the youth, identified as Abhijit Saikia, was attacked while he was asleep at his residence situated at Debdaru path behind MLA hostel in Dispur.

Abhijeet was reportedly stabbed on his stomach and leg, leaving him bleeding profusely. Fortunately, the stab wounds weren’t fatal, sources further informed.

It may be mentioned that the youth belongs to an affluent family and is the son of a Supreme Court lawyer, namely Nirupama Saikia.

Following the incident, he was rushed to GNRC hospital in the city for urgent medical attention.

Dispur police reached the crime scene soon after and initiated an investigation into the matter.

In another incident, a brother-sister duo was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants in Assam’s Bongaigaon.

According to information, the miscreants had barged into their house yesterday night and attacked the duo, resulting in their deaths.

The reason for the alleged murder is yet to be established.