Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Millet Cafe at Assam Secretariat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a Millet Cafe at the premises of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Speaking at the occasion, CM Sarma said that the cafe has been inaugurated to increase the popularity of millet and complement the nutritional quotient of the employees of Janata Bhawan.

The Chief Minister said that the State government launched the Millet Mission on November 16, 2022, to help the people of the state to get their nutrition from millet.

He said, "Though the agriculture system of the state is attuned to the farming of rice, our government wanted to bring in diversification. Therefore, to contribute to diversification and self-sufficiency, Assam Millet Mission was launched."

The Chief Minister said that the millet cafe inaugurated in Janata Bhawan would help the employees to buy millets close to their hands and near to their workplace.

He also requested everybody to add millet to their daily diet.

Ministers Atul Bora, including UG Brahma, Sanjay Kishan, CEM BTC Pramod Boro, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, Additional CS Agriculture Ashish Kumar Bhutani and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

(with inputs from ANI)