Ideal Age For Giving Birth Is 22 To 30 Years: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the ideal age for females for giving birth is between 22 years to 30 years.

CM Sarma was speaking at an appointment letter distribution event at Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra where he reiterated the state government's tough stance against child marriage and teenage pregnancies.

He said, "Pregnancy and child birth should happen at the right age and time. The ideal time is between the age of 22 years to 30 years."

The CM today attended the event where a total of 1,208 selected candidates were given appointment in the health and family welfare and home and political departments of the state government.

Speaking on the ocassion, he said that the government is focusing on building the soft skills of nurses so that they can become more employable in India as well as abroad.

He wrote on Twitter, “Happy to distribute appointment letters to 1,208 selected candidates for Health & Family Welfare and Home & Political departments at Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.”

“With 41,710 appointments so far, we are marching towards our goal of providing 1 lakh Govt jobs,” he further wrote.