Ideal Age For Giving Birth Is 22 To 30 Years: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the ideal age for females for giving birth is between 22 years to 30 years.
CM Sarma was speaking at an appointment letter distribution event at Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra where he reiterated the state government's tough stance against child marriage and teenage pregnancies.
He said, "Pregnancy and child birth should happen at the right age and time. The ideal time is between the age of 22 years to 30 years."
The CM today attended the event where a total of 1,208 selected candidates were given appointment in the health and family welfare and home and political departments of the state government.
Speaking on the ocassion, he said that the government is focusing on building the soft skills of nurses so that they can become more employable in India as well as abroad.
He wrote on Twitter, “Happy to distribute appointment letters to 1,208 selected candidates for Health & Family Welfare and Home & Political departments at Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.”
“With 41,710 appointments so far, we are marching towards our goal of providing 1 lakh Govt jobs,” he further wrote.
Meanwhile, speaking at the event, CM Sarma said, “Today we are distributing two types of appointment letters. 1,136 Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) nurses have been appointed under NHM.”
“For General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) nurses, the government is looking to bring some changes. We will be putting more focus on English and computer operations in their courses. This will enable our nurses to get employment in Singapore and Japan,” he said.
Urging nurses to treat patients with care and respect and not misbehave with them, the Assam CM said, “The focus will be on building their soft skills. On several occasions, patients have drawn my attention towards the behavior of nurses. Most of these nurses belong from lower middle class families in villages. However, after being appointed their behavior changes.”
Speaking further, CM Sarma said, “The government will release advertisements for three medical colleges in the next two to three days. So far, we have given 40,502 appointments out of our promise of 1 lakh jobs.”
Moreover, he mentioned, “There are over 400 families of martyred police personnel in Assam, many of whom were killed on the line of duty. We had already talked about providing employment to 422 such families. We are working to provide the same for the remaining families in the upcoming two months.”
Meanwhile, speaking about the government's tough approach against child marriage, the Assam CM said, “The government is determined against child marriage and teenage pregnancies. If such cases come forward, we will hold the husband responsible and put them behind bars.”