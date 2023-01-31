Jumbo Found Dead at Deepor Beel In Guwahati

The carcass of an adult female elephant was recovered under mysterious circumstances near Deepor Beel on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Tuesday.

Notably, the three-year-old calf of the deceased jumbo was recovered few days ago from the same location. Following this, the elephant had been wondering around in the area.

Meanwhile, locals allege negligence on the part of forest authorities as the elephant had been sick since a long time and was deprived of medical attention.

Last week, an adult elephant tragically died after being hit by a speeding train at Mariani under Assam’s Jorhat district.

According to information, the jumbo was hit by a Kamrup Express train when it tried to cross the railway tracks along with its herd.

While the herd successfully crossed the tracks, one of them couldn’t get across in time and was hit by the train, leading to its death.

Following the incident, trains were delayed for a short period of time. Forest authorities soon reached the scene and recovered the carcass.