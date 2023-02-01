Guwahati: Ola-Uber Cab Service Discontinues from Today

The Ola-Uber cab service in Guwahati will be discontinued from today. This was decided by the All Assam Cab Mazdoor Sangha and All Guwahati Bike Taxi Operator Union together.

According to the association, over 18,000 vehicles are currently operating on the road as part of the Ola-Uber cab service. Notably, the decision came due to exploitation of cab drivers by the company.

Furthermore, the bike taxi operator union also announced that the city's Rapido bike service will be shut down as well. Also the drivers urged the government to introduce new app for their services.

Meanwhile, the vehicles registered under Ola-Uber is now available on a local-based app AN2 Cabs which will be available from today itself.

The cab drivers have decided to withdraw service from Ola-Uber as they have been exploited by the company since long.





