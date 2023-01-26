R-Day: Assam CM Attends Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Khanapara

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the ceremonial flag hoisting of 74th Republic Day celebration at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara and unfurled the national flag on Thursday.

At his speech he wished everyone on the occasion of Republic Day.

He said, “I would like to pay homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and other martyrs who sacrificed their lives to attain independence.”

He also paid homage to the Father of Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and everyone who was involved in framing the Constitution of India.

Earlier today, CM Sarma, paid homage to brave hearts on the occasions of Republic Day at Shraddhanjali Kanan in Guwahati on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Sacrifices made by our martyrs, freedom fighters and soldiers played an immense role in shaping the destiny of our country. Paid my homage to the brave countrymen on the occasion of #RepublicDay at Shraddhanjali Kanan, Guwahati.”