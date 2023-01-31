Seminar Held at Gauhati University Ahead of First G20 SFWG Meeting

A G20 Seminar on ‘Financing for SDGs: Blueprint to achieve a Sustainable Future’ was organised at Gauhati University, on Tuesday prior to the 1st G20 Sustainable Finance and Working Group (SFWG) meeting.

The G20 Seminar was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Pratap Jyoti Handique, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. The opening remarks were given by Ms. Geetu Joshi, Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. She highlighted that the underlying idea of the event is to spread awareness about the importance of G20.

The keynote address was given by Dr. D.P. Goyal, Director, IIM, Shillong. In his address, Dr. Goyal stated that IIM, Shillong and Sustainability are closely inter-linked and shared his perspective on the topic. Mr. Sunil Nair, CGM, RBI gave a special address on the ‘Role of Banks in Financing of SDGs’, in which he highlighted the key role of banks and the steps they could take in this regard.