Tariff Rates Of Guwahati-North Ghy Ferry Services Hiked | Deets Inside

The Inland Water Transport Regulatory Authority (IWTRA) has revised the tariff rates of the Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services, effective from today (February 1).

Wooden/Modern Vessel

With the new changes, the fare for passengers has been doubled from Rs 2.50 to Rs 5.

Charges for transporting bicycles have been hiked to Rs 10 from the existing Rs. 4.50.

On the same lines, fares for transporting two-wheelers will now cost Rs 15 from the current Rs 7.

The cost for transporting goods has also been increased to Rs 10 per quintal.

Post 8pm (night service), the tariff rates will be doubled - Rs 10 for passengers, Rs 20 for bicycles, Rs 20 for goods (per quintal) and Rs 30 for two-wheelers.