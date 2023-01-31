Theft at Pratidin Time Journo's Residence in Guwahati's South Sarania

Yet another theft has been reported from the residence of a senior journalist of Pratidin Time.

The incident occurred at Gautam Sarma’s house in Guwahati’s South Sarania on Tuesday evening.

Sarma’s house is situated near the Iskcon Temple in South Sarania.

As per reports, the family had gone out from their house for just half an hour during which the miscreants robbed the house.

A huge amount of cash along with several ornaments was looted from Sarma’s residence.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged in this regard.