Assam To Get New DGP In GP Singh

Special DGP Law and Order in Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh will take over as the director general of police (DGP) upon the end of current DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta’s term.

This came to the fore when speaking at an event in Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra today, CM Sarma referred to GP Singh as the newly appointed DGP of Assam.

According to reports, current DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta’s term is set to be over on January 31, 2023, after which GP Singh will take over the duties.

Courted by reporters after the event, CM Sarma said, “It is not for me to announce the new DGP. A notification had been released yesterday regarding the matter.”