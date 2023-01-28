Assam To Get New DGP In GP Singh

Special DGP Law and Order in Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh will take over as the director general of police (DGP) upon the end of current DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta’s term.
This came to the fore when speaking at an event in Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra today, CM Sarma referred to GP Singh as the newly appointed DGP of Assam.
According to reports, current DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta’s term is set to be over on January 31, 2023, after which GP Singh will take over the duties.
Courted by reporters after the event, CM Sarma said, “It is not for me to announce the new DGP. A notification had been released yesterday regarding the matter.”
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, GP Singh said that he was ready and looking forward to serving the people of Assam.
He wrote, “With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people of Assam. Gratitude to the Honourable Chief minister Assam for reposing trust in me to lead the glorious Assam Police.”
It may be noted that the top Assam cop had earlier on Janruay 23 tweeted that he would be handing over his responsibilities as the head of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam.
“After two & half years, handed over the responsibility of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM to Sri @surendrakrassam Gratitude to @CMOfficeAssam for giving complete freedom of action against corrupt practices. Would remember fondly the affection and support given by people of Assam,” he wrote on Twitter.
A highly decorated IPS officer of the 1991 batch of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, GP Singh served as IG in National Investigating Agency before being despatched by MHA, Gol as Special DGP in Assam Police to contain the spiralling Anti-CAA violence.
He has led an aggressive campaign against corruption, illegal weapons and drugs mafia in Assam. Under his leadership, Assam has come down heavily on trans- border drugs mafia and has cracked multiple drugs cartels.
Among the many feathers in his cap is the unique distinction of making 2022 a zero rhino poaching year after 45 years. He led a special anti- rhino poaching task force of Government of Assam.