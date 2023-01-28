Veteran Actress Jaya Prada Visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Veteran actress and politician Jaya Prada visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Saturday.

The actress offered prayers and seek bleesings of Goddess Kamakhya.

As per reports, Jaya Prada is on a 2-day visit to Guwahati.

The actress also shared a twitter post regarding her visit to the temple.

While replying to media persons when asked about the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the actress said, “The people of India are satisfied with the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People always want Modi ji as their prime minister. Therefore I believe that PM Modi will be re-elected as the prime minister once again.”