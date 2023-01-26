Water Supply Disrupted in Parts of Guwahati

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation informed on Wednesday that water supply has been disrupted in part of Guwahati due to major leakage at Panbazar Plant.

The areas that are affected are:

Fancy Bazar

Athgaon

A.T. Road

Lakhtokia

Panbazar area

Paltanbazar

Latasil, Satya Bora Lane

A notice issued by GMC read, “It is for general information to water supply consumers of Guwahati Municipal Corporation under D.C Reservoir that due to major leakage of 350mm dia pumping at Panbazar Plant, water supply to the following areas will be disrupted from 25.01.2023 to 27.01.2023.”

“The consumers are requested to bear with Guwahati Municipal Corporation for this unavoidable inconvenience,” it added.