Will Always Salute Assam Police: Outgoing DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

The outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) in Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Tuesday said that he will always salute Assam Police and sought for the full support to newly appointed DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh.

The former Special DGP of Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh will be taking charge as the new on Tuesday with Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta’s term ending.

The newly appointed DGP GP Singh will take oath at around 4.30 pm today at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati’s Ulubari. He takes over from Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta with the latter retiring from service.

On his late day of duty, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta inaugurated a newly constructed police restroom. The restroom has been constructed for police personnel of lower grade who come to Guwahati from across Assam for duty or for treatment related issues. They find housing a problem here and this restroom will provide them with the facility.

A farewell parade was organized for the retiring DGP Mahanta at 9 am today. At the end of the parade, the outgoing DGP thanked every police personnel who took part in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “For every police personnel, it is not a job but a service. I will always salute Assam Police.”

Talking about the newly appointed DGP GP Singh, Mahanta said, “I have held talks with him over the problems faced by our state and how to solve them. It was a momentous occasion when I met with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and we developed a good understanding and it worked in the benefit of Assam.”