Shocking: Woman Abducted, Drugged and Gangraped In Guwahati

In a heinous incident, a young girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of unidentified malefactors in Guwahati on Thursday night.

According to sources, the miscreants first abducted the girl from Goreswar in Kamrup district and later dumped her at Indira nagar in city’s Basistha area after committing the heinous crime.

The girl was allegedly drugged by the miscreants before the crime was committed, sources further informed.

Fortunately, the girl was spotted by locals who informed the authorities. Local police soon arrived and rescued the girl.

Currently, the girl is undergoing medical treatment.

No arrests have been made so far. Further investigation is on.

Recently, a 3-year-old girl was raped by a minor boy in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. The incident was reported from Jaypur at Naharkatia.

The accused minor boy was arrested by local police soon after the incident.

In another incident this month, a minor girl, who was raped seven months ago, died after giving birth to a child in Assam’s Barpeta.

The 13-year-old victim hailed from Bhuskuli village under Rangsai police station in Goalpara district.

She gave birth to a child at Goalpara Civil Hospital. However, the girl couldn’t be saved.