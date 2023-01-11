109 Kg Ganja Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

In yet another major haul, the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday recovered a large amount of ganja at Guwahati railway station.

According to sources, ganja weighing 109 kilograms was recovered from a Howrah-bound Kamrup Express train that was stationed there.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is said to be around Rs 54 lakh.

Sources informed that the ganja was recovered from an unattended big rucksack that was stored beneath a seat in the train.

The ganja was being smuggled from Dimapur, sources further informed.

Earlier yesterday, the GRP seized 39 stolen mobile phones and 21 kg ganja from a Rajdhani express train at Guwahati railway station.

Prior to that, the GRP also foiled a drug smuggling bid by seizing a massive consignment of opium worth around 10 lakhs from New Delhi-bound Rajdhani express train in Guwahati.

A huge quantity of ganja weighing around 42.32 kilograms was also seized by the GRP in the same week.