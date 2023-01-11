2,000 CCTV Cameras to be Installed Across Guwahati Soon

In a bid to ensure public safety, the Assam Government has decided to install as many as 2,000 CCTV cameras in Guwahati soon.

This decision was taken in a review meeting held under the chairmanship of state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal said, “The government has deiced to install 2,000 CCTV cameras across Guwahati. This step has been taken for providing safety to the general public amid increasing crimes in the city. CCTVs have been made mandatory in all organizations consisting more than five employees. We will soon start the tender filing process.”

The urban affairs minister also said that cameras will capture everyone who does not throw their garbage at designated spots.

Further informing about the street lights facility, Singhal said, “The government will release a tender of Rs 50-55 crores for the street light facility across Guwahati.”