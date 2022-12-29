3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Guwahati

A low-density earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolted Guwahati on Thursday afternoon, said National Centre for Seismology.

According to the centre, the earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale hit at 12.27 pm.

The centre said, “An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62km northeast of Guwahati, at around 12:27 pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.”

Last month, an earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes hit Basar town in Lepa-Rada district in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred 58 km of North-West-North of Basar at around 7:1 am in the morning today.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.