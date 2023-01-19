4 Depts Treating Nilmani Phookan: GMCH Supt Abhijit Sarma

At least four departments are treating the renowned poet of Assam Nilmani Phookan at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). This was informed by Superintendent Abhijit Sarma on Thursday.
He said that Phookan’s health is condition is slightly better than yesterday when he was admitted at the hospital however he is still in critical condition.
The four departments that are treating him are cardiology, neurology, anesthesia and medicine
Phookan was referred to GMCH from Sanjeevani Hospital on Wednesday night for advance treatment.
Sarma said that he has been infected with septic shock and it has spread all over his body due to which he is not out of risk.
To cure the infectio, he was diagnosed with antibiotics.
He is currently in Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) and no one is allowed to meet him at present.
The GMCH urges everyone to not go near while he is being treated as he likely to be more infected.
He is admitted to the General ICU on the 5th floor of GMCH.
Earlier in April last year, the noted Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan received the highest literary honour 'Jnanpith Award' at a function at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati.
He had been conferred with the Jnanpith Award award in December 2021, becoming the third Assamese personality to receive it.
The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the award to the renowned poet. Notably, the awards were presented for the first time in Assam.
The award was conferred to the author for his lifetime contribution in literature. Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya and Mamoni Raisom Goswami had won the award before him.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma had shared a moment from the event. He wrote, "Sharing a memorable moment from this evening’s Jnanpith Award, 2021 distribution ceremony where Kabya Rishi Nilmani Phookan recites a few thought-provoking lines from one of his creations."
Nilmani Phookan’s notable works include Surya Henu Nami Ahe Ei Nodiyedi, Gulapi Jamur Lagna, and Kobita.
He was awarded the 1981 Sahitya Akademi Award in Assamese for his poetry collection, Kavita (Kobita). He was awarded the Padma Shri by Government of India in 1990 and received the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, the highest literary honor in India, given by Sahitya Akademi, India's National Academy of Letters in 2002.