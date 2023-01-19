4 Depts Treating Nilmani Phookan: GMCH Supt Abhijit Sarma

At least four departments are treating the renowned poet of Assam Nilmani Phookan at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). This was informed by Superintendent Abhijit Sarma on Thursday.

He said that Phookan’s health is condition is slightly better than yesterday when he was admitted at the hospital however he is still in critical condition.

The four departments that are treating him are cardiology, neurology, anesthesia and medicine

Phookan was referred to GMCH from Sanjeevani Hospital on Wednesday night for advance treatment.

Sarma said that he has been infected with septic shock and it has spread all over his body due to which he is not out of risk.

To cure the infectio, he was diagnosed with antibiotics.

He is currently in Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) and no one is allowed to meet him at present.

The GMCH urges everyone to not go near while he is being treated as he likely to be more infected.

He is admitted to the General ICU on the 5th floor of GMCH.