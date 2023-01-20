Guwahati

AHPI's Northeast-1 Chapter Executive Body Meeting Held In Guwahati

During the meeting, several important points were discussed to improve the healthcare delivery and services in private hospitals.
The 2nd meeting of the newly formed executive body of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India, Northeast Chapter (AHPI- NE 1) was held on Friday at Down Town Hospital, Guwahati.

The meeting was attended by the Vice President Nilava Mridul Mazumdar of South City Hospital, Silchar, Secretary Rohit Upadhyay and Dr. Jayanta Choudhary of Marwari Hospital, in charge for Training and Education Dr. Gitartha Roymedhi of Parthona Hospital, advisor Dr. Jeet Patowary, Mayurakshi Dutta of Downtown Hospital, Dr. Kishore Barman of Nemcare Hospital, Hitesh Barman of Pratiksha Hospital and Monoj Deka and Satyabrata Barua of Ayursundra Hospital.

The AHPI -NE 1 will organize regular training programmes in different hospitals of the state for healthcare professionals to upgrade the quality of services and patient care.

Simultaneously the organization will also organise education events and CMEs to promote the patient safety.

