Akhil Gogoi UAPA Case: Gauhati HC Concludes Hearing on NIA Chargesheet

The Gauhati High Court on Monday concluded the hearing of chargesheet filed by NIA against Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi challenging the verdict of NIA special court where it released the Raijor Dal leader in 2021 in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (UAPA) case.

According to sources, the court has adjourned the verdict after hearing the case, however, it didn’t release the date of the verdict.

Earlier, the NIA has challenged the verdict on Akhil Gogoi by the NIA court where it released the Raijor Dal leader on July, 2021.

The chargesheet was filed at the High Court regarding the Chabua and Chandmari case against him.

The Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi was acquitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Chandmari case. With these, Gogoi was acquitted from all the cases.

Along with Akhil Gogoi, Dhajya Konwar, Manas Konwar and Bitu Sonowal were been acquitted by the NIA court.