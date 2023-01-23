Anant Ambani visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani visited Kamakhya Temple in Assam’s Guwahati on Monday.

Anant Ambani arrived in Guwahati earlier today. Amid tight security, he headed towards Kamakhya Temple situated atop Nilachal hills.

He offered special prayers and seek blessings of Goddess Kamakhya.

As per reports, Anant Ambani is also scheduled to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati later today.

Anant Ambani's visit to Guwahati comes just few days after his wedding.

On January 19, he tied the knot with Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant. The newly-wedded couple sought the blessing of Lord Krishna at the temple before beginning their engagement ceremonies.