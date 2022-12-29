APSC Scam: BK Sharma Commission Issues Notice to 2 Gazette Officers

The Biplap Kumar Sharma Commission issued notices to two gazette officers on Thursday in connection to 2018 Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam.

The two gazette officers have been identified as DSP Bhanita Nath and Superintendent of Excise Manavi Das.

The commission has directed the two officers to appear before court within 15 days.

As per allegation, DSP Nath has taken the post of APS through unfair means and the same allegations were made on Excise Superintendent Das.

The BK Sharma Commission has received a lot of information based on which the notices were issued to the two officers.

Few days back, former Principal Controller of Examinations (PCE) of APSC, ACS Babul Saharia said he was not handed over the keys to the strong room although as per rules the keys should have been with him.