APSC Scam: BK Commission Issues Notice to 1 More Gazette Officer

The Biplap Kumar Sharma Commission issued notice to another gazette officer on Monday in connection to Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment.

The officer has been identified as Superintendent of Taxes Ganpati Roy who has been directed to appear before the commission within 15 days.

Roy has been accused of taking the post through unfair means.

He is working in Hagjer Nagar of Haflong.

On December last year, the commission directed two gazette officers, identified as DSP Bhanita Nath and Superintendent of Excise Manavi Das, to appear before court within 15 days.

As per allegation, DSP Nath had taken the post of APS through unfair means and the same allegations were made on Excise Superintendent Das.

The BK Sharma Commission had received a lot of information based on which the notices were issued to the two officers.