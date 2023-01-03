Asomiya Pratidin Digital To Launch Book Of Poems 'You Can Ukraine'

Asomiya Pratidin Digital will be inaugurating a book of poems titled ‘You Can Ukraine’ on January 5 in Guwahati’s Uzan Bazar.

The book will be formally launched by eminent writer and Padma Shri awardee Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi and the launch event will be held at Vivekananda Kendra on Thursday (January 5) and will begin from 11 am.

‘You Can Ukraine’, a compilation of Assamese poems is the culmination of a small experiment by Asomiya Pratidin Digital Desk. Over the period of the last five months or so, the desk published poems submitted by avid followers on the website asomiyapratidin.in.

As it happens, some of the submissions were found to be so good that the desk came up with the idea of compiling the best poems into a book. The manifestation of this idea is ‘You Can Ukraine’.