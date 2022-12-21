Assam-Arunachal Border Talks: Important Meeting Held In Guwahati

An important meeting took place at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday regarding the border issue between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by Assam border protection minister Atul Bora along with Arunachal Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Chowna Mein.

This comes after several such meetings were held in the past to resolve the disputes over the state boundaries between the two northeastern states.

Earlier on October 31, a ministerial-level meeting between the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments was held in Itanagar over the border issue.

The meeting was held in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his Cabinet colleagues and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Assam ministers Keshab Mahanta, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Bimal Bora, Sanjoy Kishan and the long-pending border issue between the two neighbouring states were discussed during the meeting.