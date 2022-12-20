Guwahati

Assam: BJP, Allies Hold Meeting After Winter Session Of Assembly

The state government will table at least 12 bills, including a repeal bill, during the session which will be held from December 20 to 24.
A meeting with the ruling BJP and its allies was held after the Assam Legislative Assembly's winter session began today | FILE
Pratidin Bureau

An important meeting between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the coalition government in Assam convened in Guwahati on Tuesday.

According to reports, the high-level meeting took place at the auditorium of Gopinath Bordoloi Bhawan at Assam Legislative Assembly.

The meeting comes following the beginning of the winter session of the Assam Assembly today and was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Moreover, all ministers and MLAs of the BJP and its allies in the state were reportedly present in the meeting.

It may be noted that the winter session of Assam Legislative Assembly has started today at 9.30 am.

The state government will table at least 12 bills, including a repeal bill, during the session which will be held from December 20 to 24.

Earlier during the autumn session, 15 bills were raised out of which 11 were amendment bills, two repealing bills and two new bills were introduced.

The two new bills were the Assam Aerial Ropeways Bill, 2022 and the Assam Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority Bill, 2022.

Assam
Guwahati
Winter Session
Assam assembly
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Important Meeting
Allies

