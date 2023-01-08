Drastic U-Turn As Assam CM Attends ABVP's State Convention

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday congratulated student organization Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), while attending the 28th state convention of its state unit.

Speaking on the occasion in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “Assam is like a fast-flowing river for India's cultural foundation. Today, a new Assam has come to life.”

The Assam CM today attended ABVP’s event having earlier claimed that the student organization had no relations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He had made the comments in August last year, amid a war of words between the two sides over the issue of medium of instruction at government-aided schools in Assam.

“ABVP is not part of the BJP and is no way related. They can protest as much as they want but I cannot do anything,” he had said amid strong opposition from ABVP to the state government’s decision to introduce English as the medium of instruction from Classes 3 to 10 in state-run schools.

However, addressing the gathering today, CM Sarma opined that language could not be seen as the only identity of a community. He said, “Language cannot be the only identity of a community. It also cannot by a symbol of culture. The greatest identity of our culture is religion.”

The Assam CM went on to say that a religion will thrive only when a language thrives. Taking a swipe at left aligned parties, he said, “Leftists always create conflict over language. Assamese community has become the minority in lower Assam regions.”